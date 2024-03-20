Q4 2023 Chewy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Chewy fourth-quarter FY23 earnings call. My name is Elliot, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



Now, I'd like to hand over to Jen Hsu, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. The floor is yours. Please go ahead.



Jennifer Hsu - Chewy Inc - VP, Head of Corporate Development(M&A)and Investor Relations



Thank you for joining us on the call today to discuss our fourth-quarter and full-year results for fiscal year 2023. Joining me today are Chewy's CEO, Sumit Singh, and CFO, David Reeder. Our earnings release and letter to shareholders, which were filed with the SEC earlier today, has been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website, investor.chewy.com.



On our call today, we will be making forward-looking statements, including statements concerning Chewy's financial results and performance, industry trends, strategic initiatives, and the environment that we operate in. Such statements are considered forward-looking