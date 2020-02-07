Q3 2020 Max India Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Max India Limited Q3 FY '20 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Jatin Khanna, Head of Investor Relations at Max India Limited. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Jatin Khanna - Max Financial Services Limited - CFO & IR Officer



Thank you. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you all for being part of Max India's earnings call. My name is Jatin Khanna, I manage Investor Relations for Max Group.



Before proceeding with the performance highlights, I'd like to introduce my colleague who is with me.



(technical difficulty)



Operator



Participants, please stay connected. We see to have lost the line for Mr. Khanna. Please stay connected while we reconnect it.



Jatin Khanna - Max Financial Services Limited - CFO & IR Officer



So apologies I got dropped off. So before proceeding with the group