Sundeep Sikka - Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - CEO & Executive Nominee Director



Thanks, Jignesh. Good evening, and welcome to our Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us our leadership team, Prateek Jain, CFO; Saugata Chatterjee, Co-Chief Business Officer, Distribution; Aashwin Dugal, Co-Business Officer, Institutional; Arpan Saha, Chief Digital Officer; and Fujikake-san, nominee of Nippon Life Japan.



The industry assets have increased at a strong pace in the last 6 months and are first to grow further in the next 3 to 5 years. Our priority is to be future-ready and capture this long-term opportunity. We continue to focus on 4 pillars to