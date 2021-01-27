Jan 27, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Jignesh Shial - Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst
Good evening, everyone. On behalf of Emkay Global, I would like to welcome the management of Nippon Life India Asset Management and thank them for giving us this opportunity. I shall now hand it over to Mr. Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO of the company, for the opening remarks.
Over to you, sir.
Sundeep Sikka - Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited - CEO & Executive Nominee Director
Thanks, Jignesh. Good evening, and welcome to our Q3 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. We have with us our leadership team, Prateek Jain, CFO; Saugata Chatterjee, Co-Chief Business Officer, Distribution; Aashwin Dugal, Co-Business Officer, Institutional; Arpan Saha, Chief Digital Officer; and Fujikake-san, nominee of Nippon Life Japan.
The industry assets have increased at a strong pace in the last 6 months and are first to grow further in the next 3 to 5 years. Our priority is to be future-ready and capture this long-term opportunity. We continue to focus on 4 pillars to
Q3 2021 Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 27, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...