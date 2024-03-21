Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR) Reports Q4 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Reiterates 2024 Guidance Amidst Macroeconomic Challenges

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Q4 revenue of $8.2 million; full year 2023 revenue of $53.5 million.
  • Procedural Volume: 30% increase over 2022, indicating strong demand for the Allurion Program.
  • Gross Margin: Maintained at 78% for Q4, slightly down from 79% in the same period in 2022.
  • Operating Expenses: Sales and marketing expenses decreased by $4.2 million; R&D expenses increased by $339 thousand; G&A expenses increased by $10.7 million.
  • Net Loss: Q4 net loss of $19.2 million; full year net loss of $80.6 million.
  • Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $38 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • 2024 Outlook: Anticipates procedural volumes growth of 20%, revenue of $60 to $65 million, gross margins of 77-79%, and targeted cash burn of approximately $30 million.
Article's Main Image

On March 21, 2024, Allurion Technologies Inc (ALUR, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its innovative weight loss solutions, including the Allurion Program featuring the Allurion Balloon, has reiterated its guidance for 2024 despite facing macroeconomic headwinds.

1770812881558990848.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Allurion reported a decrease in fourth-quarter revenue to $8.2 million, down from $19.2 million in the same period in 2022. This decline was attributed to macroeconomic conditions affecting re-order rates and inventory adjustments by distributors. Despite these challenges, the company maintained a strong gross margin of 78% for the quarter, only slightly lower than the previous year's 79%. The company also completed enrollment in the AUDACITY pivotal trial, which is a significant step toward FDA approval for the Allurion Balloon.

Operating expenses saw a mix of increases and decreases. Sales and marketing expenses were reduced by $4.2 million as part of a strategic cost reduction effort, while research and development expenses saw a modest increase. General and administrative expenses rose significantly due to accounts receivable reserves and increased stock-based compensation expense.

Financial Achievements and Importance

The company's ability to maintain a high gross margin despite reduced revenue highlights the strength of Allurion's product pricing and cost control. The strategic cost reduction efforts are expected to reduce cash burn to approximately $30 million in 2024, providing Allurion with increased operational flexibility. The company's focus on efficient channel marketing and the commercialization of its SaaS product, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, are key to its growth strategy in the competitive medical devices industry.

Key Financial Metrics

Allurion's net loss for the fourth quarter increased to $19.2 million, up from $12.3 million in the same period in 2022. The full-year net loss also widened to $80.6 million from $37.7 million. However, the company's cash position improved, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $38 million, up from $7.7 million at the end of 2022. This increase includes the impact of a completed business combination and partial paydown of existing debt.

"Despite our fourth quarter being impacted by macroeconomic conditions and the surge of attention paid to GLP-1 drugs, over the course of 2023, we saw strong procedural volume growth, which we believe demonstrates robust underlying consumer demand for the Allurion Program," said Shantanu Gaur, Chief Executive Officer.

Analysis of Company Performance

Allurion's performance in 2023 reflects the resilience of its business model in the face of external economic pressures. The company's procedural volume growth and the successful completion of the AUDACITY trial are positive indicators for its future prospects. Allurion's strategic initiatives, including cost reductions and a focus on efficient marketing spend, are aimed at capitalizing on the growing market opportunity in weight management.

The company's reiteration of its 2024 guidance suggests confidence in its ability to navigate the current economic landscape and continue its growth trajectory. Allurion's emphasis on a comprehensive solution for obesity treatment positions it well within the medical device sector, where innovation and patient outcomes are critical.

For more detailed information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Allurion Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.