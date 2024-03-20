Full Year 2023 Li Ning Co Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 20, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Dong Sheng Zhao

Li Ning Company Limited - VP & CFO

* Ning Li

Li Ning Company Limited - Founder, Exec. Chairman & Joint CEO

* Takeshi Kosaka

Li Ning Company Limited - Joint Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Operator



Investors good morning. Welcome to Li Ning Company Limited's 2023 annual results announcement. Let me first introduced to you, our management on stage. Executive Chairman, and Joint CEO. Mr. Ning Li; Executive Director, and Joint CEO, Mr. Li Qilin; Group Vice President and CFO. Mr. Zhao Dong Sheng. In today's session Mr. Zhao will first present the 2023 full year financial review. And then there will be a strategic direction introduction followed by outlook and then there will be a Q&A session. Let me pass the floor to Mr. Zhao.



Dong Sheng Zhao - Li Ning Company Limited - VP & CFO



Good morning, everyone. I am Zhao Dong