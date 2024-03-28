Turkey's Central Bank Surprises with Interest Rate Hike Ahead of Elections

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In an unexpected move, Turkey's central bank increased interest rates just before critical local elections, aiming to counter a significant inflation surge projected to surpass 70%. This action reversed the lira's decline and sparked a positive response in the financial markets.

The central bank, under Governor Fatih Karahan, raised the one-week repo rate from 45% to 50%, a decision only Deutsche Bank AG had predicted. Other financial institutions like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. anticipated a smaller increase, while the majority did not foresee any change.

This rate hike is part of a broader strategy to combat inflation, with the central bank promising further tightening if inflation worsens significantly. They aim to establish disinflation in the latter half of 2024.

The decision led to a surge in banking stocks and strengthened the lira by up to 1.4% against the dollar. Additionally, Turkey's credit-default swaps saw their largest decrease of the year.

This policy shift marks a departure from Turkey's previous growth-focused strategy, which has been criticized for repelling foreign investment and causing currency crises. The rate increase was particularly surprising given its timing close to municipal elections, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan historically favoring low interest rates.

Analysts view this move as a strong commitment to stabilizing the lira and adhering to orthodox economic policies. The central bank was compelled to act due to the lira's rapid depreciation and worsening inflation outlook, despite recently ending its tightening cycle.

Additionally, the central bank expanded its interest rate corridor, allowing for more expensive funding for commercial lenders. This adjustment serves as an emergency tool to manage the lira's value and inflation expectations leading up to the elections.

Despite this aggressive policy stance, questions remain regarding the central bank's recent unorthodox measures. However, a direct rate increase could encourage savings in lira assets and attract foreign capital back into Turkey.

Market participants have adjusted their year-end inflation expectations upwards, reflecting concerns over inflation's trajectory. This policy decision is seen as correct, given the recent inflationary pressures from higher wages and reserve losses.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.