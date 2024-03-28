Despite facing a tough start to the year with shares of Winnebago (WGO, Financial) dropping and erasing its 2024 gains following disappointing results from competitor Thor Industries (THO, Financial), Winnebago has managed to exceed Q2 earnings estimates. This performance marks a significant turnaround from the previous quarter's substantial miss. The company is optimistic about the future, projecting a +51% revenue growth and improvements in gross margins and RV market share in the coming years, signaling a return to pre-COVID industry dynamics.

The RV sector, including Winnebago, is navigating through several challenges:

High financing costs due to elevated interest rates.

Increased costs of insurance, gasoline, and parts pushing ownership costs up.

A sixth consecutive quarter of declining year-over-year revenue growth for WGO, with a 18.8% drop to $703.6 million in Q2.

Dealers managing inventory levels tightly due to higher interest rates, affecting sales of Towable and Motorhome RVs, which saw a 16.9% and 16.2% decline, respectively.

The Marine division also suffered, with a 38.2% year-over-year revenue drop, though WGO's Barletta brand gained market share, rising to 7.9% on a TTM basis.

Expectations of continued near-term demand challenges, with Q3 consolidated net revenues anticipated to improve sequentially but decline year-over-year in the mid to high-single digits.

The RV industry is under pressure from rising interest rates and inflation, but the Federal Reserve's hinted interest rate cuts have investors feeling optimistic about companies like Winnebago (WGO, Financial), Thor Industries (THO, Financial), LCI Industries (LCII, Financial), and Camping World Holdings (CWH, Financial). Despite potential relief from lower interest rates, the recovery of the RV market may be slow due to the lingering impact of inflation on ownership costs.