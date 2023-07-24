Q1 2024 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the YES Bank's Q1 FY '24 Earnings Conference Call. On the management panel, we have with us today, Mr. Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO; Mr. Rajan Pental, Executive Director; Mr. Niranjan Banodkar, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Ravi Thota, Country Head, Large Corporates; and Mr. Sunil Parnami, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Prashant Kumar will give an overview of the results, which will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand the conference over to Mr. Prashant Kumar, MD and CEO from YES Bank. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Prashant Kumar - Yes Bank Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Very good morning, and thank you for joining so early for YES Bank quarter 1 earnings call. Starting first with the headline view, at an overall level, quarter 1 was a steady quarter, where we have continued to demonstrate good progress on our strategic objectives. While there was a continued momentum in balance sheet regularity, we also delivered strong growth in our fee income, while containing our