Q2 2024 Yes Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2023 / 02:30AM GMT

On the management panel, we have with us today Mr. Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, YES Bank; Mr. Niranjan Banodkar, Chief Financial Officer, YES Bank; Mr. Manish Jain, Country Head, Wholesale Banking, YES Bank; Mr. Pankaj Sharma, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, YES Bank; and Mr. Sunil Parnami, Head, Investor Relations.



Prashant Kumar - Yes Bank Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you, and very good morning, and thanks to all of you for joining us today for YES Bank quarter 2 earnings call. Starting firstly with the overall macro. The operating environment continues to remain relatively bright with a number of high frequency indicators