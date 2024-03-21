On March 21, 2024, Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing a year of substantial growth and technological progress. Amprius, a leader in the production of silicon anodes for high energy density lithium-ion batteries, has seen its batteries gain significant traction in the aviation and electric vehicle (EV) industries due to their superior performance characteristics.

Technological Advancements and Commercial Success

Amprius has made significant strides in its battery technology, achieving an industry-first 500 Wh/kg energy density in a commercially available battery. The company's SiMaxxTM and SiCoreTM battery families have been met with strong market demand, leading to a focus on expanding manufacturing capacity to meet customer needs. The SiCore platform, in particular, offers high energy density and longer cycle life, catering to a wide range of applications.

Throughout 2023, Amprius secured multiple customer agreements, including a volume purchase order from an eVTOL manufacturer and high-volume shipments to the Korean Aerospace Research Institute (KARI). These achievements underscore the company's growing presence in the electric mobility sector.

Financial Performance and Outlook

Amprius reported a significant increase in revenue for both the fourth quarter and the full year, with total revenue for 2023 exceeding $9 million, marking over 100% growth from the previous year. Despite this, the company experienced a negative gross margin, primarily due to the mix of product and services revenue and the costs associated with starting the Colorado facility. Operating expenses for the year rose to $24.0 million, reflecting the costs of operating as a public company and targeted increases in R&D and Sales & Marketing.

The net loss for the year widened to $36.8 million, or $0.43 per share, as the company continued to invest in technology and capacity expansion. Amprius ended the year with a strong balance sheet, boasting $45.8 million in cash and no debt. The company is focused on completing its MWh line in Fremont and starting construction on the GWh-scale facility in Brighton, Colorado, to meet the burgeoning demand for its batteries.

Amprius is also exploring additional funding avenues, including equity issuances and non-dilutive sources, to support its strategic growth plans. With a robust demand pipeline and a product portfolio poised for expansion into various markets, Amprius is well-positioned for continued growth in 2024.

Table: Financial Highlights

Financial Metrics Q4 2023 Full Year 2023 Total Revenue $3.9 million $9.1 million Gross Margin (98)% (162)% Net Loss $(9.7 million) $(36.8 million) Cash and Cash Equivalents $45.8 million $45.8 million

In conclusion, Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX, Financial) has demonstrated a strong year of financial growth and technological innovation. The company's advancements in battery technology and expansion of manufacturing capabilities are set to cater to the increasing demand in the electric mobility market. With a solid financial foundation and strategic plans for further expansion, Amprius is poised to maintain its momentum in the coming year.

