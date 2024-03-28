Bradford Connett, CEO of NA Distribution Group, has sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein Inc (HSIC, Financial) on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Henry Schein Inc is a global healthcare company that provides healthcare products and services to office-based dental and medical practitioners. The company operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,668 shares of Henry Schein Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction on March 20, 2024, is part of a series of sales by the insider over the last year.

The insider transaction history for Henry Schein Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 0 insider buys and 10 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Henry Schein Inc were trading at $74.28, giving the company a market cap of $9.519 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 23.44, which is above the industry median of 15.97 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a price of $74.28 and a GF Value of $84.47, Henry Schein Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of Henry Schein Inc.

The GF Value image above provides an intrinsic value estimate for Henry Schein Inc, suggesting that the stock may be modestly undervalued at the current price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.