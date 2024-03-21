Q4 2024 Titan Machinery Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to the Titan Machinery Inc., fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I'll now turn the conference over to your host, Jeff Sonnek from IR. You may begin.



Jeff Sonnek - Titan Machinery Inc - IR Contact Officer, Managing Director



Thank you, and welcome to Titan Machinery's fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings conference call today. We have from the company Bryan Knutson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bo Larsen, Chief Financial Officer.



By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release for the fiscal fourth quarter ended January 31, 2024. If you've not received the release, it's available on the IR tab of Titan's website at ir.titanmachinery.com. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on the company's website as well.



Additionally, we're providing a presentation to accompany today's prepared remarks, which can be found also on the same website, ir.titanmachinery.com. The presentation is located directly