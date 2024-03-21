Q4 2023 Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Matt Hodges - Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc - VP, IR
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the Academy Sports and Outdoors fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results call. Participating on the call are Steve Lawrence, Chief Executive Officer; and Carl Ford, Chief Financial Officer.
As a reminder, statements in today's earnings release and the comments made by management during this call may be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors identified in the earnings release and
