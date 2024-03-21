Q4 2023 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded after the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions to join the question queue. You may press star then one on your telephone keypad. Should you need assistance during the conference call you may signal an operator by pressing star and zero. I would now like to turn the conference over to Jennifer North, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jennifer North - Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd - Head of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Avino Silver & Gold Mines Limited Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 financial results conference call and webcast to join this webcast and conference call. There is a link in our news release dated March 14, 2024, and in our news release of yesterday's date, which can be found on our website under News 2024. In