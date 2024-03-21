Mar 21, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the WELL Health Technologies fourth quarter and full year 2023 conference call. My name is [Laurie], and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. We will conduct a question and answer session later in the call, which will be restricted to analysts only. Please note this conference is being recorded.
I'll now turn the call over to Mr. Tyler Baba, Manager, Investor Relations. Mr. Baba, you may begin.
Tyler Baba - WELL Health Technologies Corp. - Manager of IR
Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to WELL Health fiscal fourth quarter and annual financial results conference call for the three and 12 months ended December 31, 2023. Joining me on the call today are Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO and Eva Fong, the company's CFO. I trust that everyone has received So received a copy of our press release that was issued earlier today. Portions of today's call other than historical performance include statements of forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities
Q4 2023 WELL Health Technologies Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 21, 2024 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...