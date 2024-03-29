Oluyemi Okupe, the Chief Financial Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS, Financial), has sold 9,912 shares of the company on March 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $15.82 per share, resulting in a total value of $156,755.84.

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a telehealth company that provides a modern approach to health and wellness. The company's platform connects consumers with licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc aims to make healthcare more accessible and convenient through its telemedicine services and personalized treatment plans.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 76,758 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Hims & Hers Health Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 60 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc were trading at $15.82, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.584 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.25, indicating that Hims & Hers Health Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The GF Value for Hims & Hers Health Inc is currently set at $12.61, suggesting that the stock's market price is higher than its estimated intrinsic value.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider selling at Hims & Hers Health Inc could be a point of consideration for current and potential shareholders.

