Michael Zagorsek, Chief Operating Officer of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN, Financial), has sold 24,105 shares of the company on March 19, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $8.37 per share, resulting in a total value of $201,718.85.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN, Financial) is a company that specializes in voice-enabled AI and conversational intelligence technologies. The company's solutions are designed to enable customers to interact with products using natural speech, making technology more accessible and efficient.

Over the past year, the insider, Michael Zagorsek, has sold a total of 91,033 shares of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN, Financial) indicates a trend of insider sales, with 48 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN, Financial) were trading at $8.37, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.066 billion.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' perspectives on the stock's value. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and should be considered alongside other market data and company-specific information.

