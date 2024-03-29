Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP, Financial), a global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Leslie Hyde, sold 22,403 shares of the company on March 21, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $53.91 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,207,365.73.

Over the past year, Leslie Hyde has been active in the market, selling a total of 58,133 shares and making no purchases of Koppers Holdings Inc stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at the company.

The insider transaction history for Koppers Holdings Inc reveals a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 27 insider sells. This trend is an important indicator for potential investors to consider.

On the valuation front, Koppers Holdings Inc's shares were trading at $53.91 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.138 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.05, which is below both the industry median of 21.965 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

However, when comparing the current share price to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $38.51, Koppers Holdings Inc appears to be Significantly Overvalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.4, suggesting that the stock's market price is considerably higher than its estimated intrinsic value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors may take into account the insider selling trend and the current valuation metrics when evaluating their investment decisions regarding Koppers Holdings Inc.

