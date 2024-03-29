Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD, Financial), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of wood construction products and software solutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Executive Vice President of North American Sales, Roger Dankel, sold 850 shares of the company on March 20, 2024. The transaction was executed at a price of $198.08 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $168,368. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 11,490 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, with a total of 17 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period. The market capitalization of Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc stands at $8.567 billion, reflecting the company's significant presence in the industry. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 24.44, which is above the industry median of 13.04 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc is currently trading at a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.21, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued in comparison to its intrinsic value of $164.24 as estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by EVP, NA Sales Roger Dankel may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD). However, it is important to note that insider transactions are just one aspect to consider and should not be the sole basis for investment decisions.

