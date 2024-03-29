Onto Innovation Inc CEO Michael Plisinski Sells 40,000 Shares

Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO, Financial), a global leader in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced process control tools that perform macro-defect inspections and metrology, and lithography systems used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, has reported an insider sell by its CEO. According to a recent SEC filing, CEO Michael Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the company on March 20, 2024. The transaction history of the insider, Michael Plisinski, over the past year indicates a total of 71,000 shares sold and no shares purchased. This latest transaction continues a trend observed within the company, where insider activity has been predominantly in the form of sales. Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells for Onto Innovation Inc. On the valuation front, Onto Innovation Inc's shares were trading at $175.48 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $9.012 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 74.57, which is above both the industry median of 30.71 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 1.86, with a GF Value of $94.52, indicating that Onto Innovation Inc is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's decision to sell shares could be interpreted in various ways by investors, but the data provided offers an objective view of the recent transaction and the company's valuation metrics.

