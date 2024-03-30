Paul Mahon, EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $236.45 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,418,700.

United Therapeutics Corp is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. The company's primary focus is on the development of therapies for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other orphan diseases.

Over the past year, Paul Mahon has sold a total of 140,500 shares of United Therapeutics Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 53 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of United Therapeutics Corp were trading at $236.45 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.195 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 11.99, which is lower than the industry median of 29.46 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a current price of $236.45 and a GF Value of $270.60, United Therapeutics Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance for United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial), investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the SEC filing and the company's profile on GuruFocus.

