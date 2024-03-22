Q4 2023 Lufax Holding Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 22, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Lufax Holdings Limited fourth quarter 2023 and call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. After management's prepared remarks, we will have a Q&A session. Please note this event is being recorded.



Now I'd like to hand the conference over to your speaker host today, Ms. Xinyan Liu, the company's Head of Board Office and Capital Markets. Please go ahead, madam.



Xinyan Liu Lufax Holding Ltd-Head of Board Office and Capital Markets



Thank you very much. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Our quarterly financial and operating results were released by our newswire services and are currently available online. Today. You will hear from our Chairman and CEO, Mr. Yong Suk Cho, who will provide an update of our latest business strategies, the macro-economic trend, recent developments of our business and a special dividend. Our Co-CEO, Mr. Gregory Gibb will then go through our fourth quarter results, provide more details on