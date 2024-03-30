NuScale Power Corp CEO John Hopkins Sells 59,768 Shares

NuScale Power Corp (SMR, Financial) has reported an insider sale according to the latest SEC filings. CEO John Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the company on March 22, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this SEC Filing. NuScale Power Corp is a company that specializes in small modular reactor (SMR) technology. The company is focused on offering scalable advanced nuclear technology for the production of electricity, heat, and clean water to meet the growing global energy demand. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 88,305 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by John Hopkins represents a significant portion of these transactions. The insider transaction history for NuScale Power Corp shows a pattern of insider activity. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 33 insider sells. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image: On the valuation front, shares of NuScale Power Corp were trading at $4.2 each on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $339.196 million. For investors monitoring insider behaviors, such transactions can provide valuable insights into the company's financial health and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activities.

