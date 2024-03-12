Mar 12, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Ashik Musaddi - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Hello, and good morning, everyone. For those who don't know me, my name is Ashik Musaddi and I head the European Insurance Research here at Morgan Stanley. I'm pleased to welcome Thomas Buberl, CEO of AXA Group. Thomas presented a very interesting CMD just a few weeks back. We'll go into all the details. But before that, I guess, one question for you, Thomas. How are you?



Thomas Buberl - AXA SA - CEO & Director



Pretty busy times for the last few weeks, I guess. I'm doing good. The weather could be even better, but otherwise I'm doing good. No, it's true. So we had quite a few busy weeks, but good busy, because, as you said, on February 22, we presented our new plan and the presentation of the new plan was also the closure of the previous chapter of almost the last 8 years.



And when you look what is called AXA today compared to what it was what was in it 2016, the company still carries the same name, but the content is very different because what has happened over these 7 years, I