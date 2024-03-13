Genmab A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Deirdre P. Connelly - Genmab A/S-Independent Chairman of the Board



Good afternoon. Welcome to Genmab's 2024 Annual General Meeting. We are pleased to once again see so many of you in person, and welcome also to those of you joining us via webcast. I'm Deirdre Connelly, Chairman of Genmab's Board of Directors.



I would like to begin by introducing the other members of our Board. This direction. Deputy Chair, Pernille Erenbjerg; as well as Anders Gersel; Rolf Hoffmann; and Elizabeth O'Farrell. Dr. Paolo Paoletti is also on our Board but was unable to attend today. We also have 3 employee directors. These are Martin Schultz; Takahiro Hamatani; and Mijke Zachariasse.



Next, our company's executive management team. Jan van de Winkel; Anthony Pagano. We have Judith Klimovsky, Chief Development Officer; Anthony Mancini, Chief Operating Officer; Tahi Ahmadi, Chief Medical Officer; Birgitte Stephensen, Chief Legal Officer; Chris Cozic, Chief People Officer; and Martine van Vugt, Chief Strategy Officer.



To officially start the proceedings for today's