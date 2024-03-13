Mar 13, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
Deirdre P. Connelly - Genmab A/S-Independent Chairman of the Board
Good afternoon. Welcome to Genmab's 2024 Annual General Meeting. We are pleased to once again see so many of you in person, and welcome also to those of you joining us via webcast. I'm Deirdre Connelly, Chairman of Genmab's Board of Directors.
I would like to begin by introducing the other members of our Board. This direction. Deputy Chair, Pernille Erenbjerg; as well as Anders Gersel; Rolf Hoffmann; and Elizabeth O'Farrell. Dr. Paolo Paoletti is also on our Board but was unable to attend today. We also have 3 employee directors. These are Martin Schultz; Takahiro Hamatani; and Mijke Zachariasse.
Next, our company's executive management team. Jan van de Winkel; Anthony Pagano. We have Judith Klimovsky, Chief Development Officer; Anthony Mancini, Chief Operating Officer; Tahi Ahmadi, Chief Medical Officer; Birgitte Stephensen, Chief Legal Officer; Chris Cozic, Chief People Officer; and Martine van Vugt, Chief Strategy Officer.
To officially start the proceedings for today's
Genmab A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Mar 13, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...