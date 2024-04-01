Macy's Inc (M, Financial), a prominent retailer offering a wide range of merchandise including apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Danielle Kirgan, the company's Executive Vice President, Chief Transformation & Human Resources Officer, sold 15,070 shares of Macy's Inc on March 22, 2024. Danielle Kirgan’s transaction was executed at an average price of $20.42 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $307,729.40. The SEC filing detailing the transaction can be found here. Over the past year, Danielle Kirgan has sold a total of 64,272 shares of Macy's Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at the company, with a total of 12 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the same period. The market capitalization of Macy's Inc stands at $5.405 billion, with the stock trading at $20.42 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 53.28, which is above both the industry median of 18.39 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Macy's Inc. In terms of valuation, Macy's Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $21.13. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider sells at Macy's Inc may be a point of interest for stakeholders and market watchers.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.