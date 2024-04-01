Macy's Inc (M, Financial), a renowned retailer offering a wide range of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods, has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. Adrian Mitchell, the company's Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, sold 13,249 shares of the company on March 22, 2024. Adrian Mitchell’s transaction history over the past year shows a total of 70,463 shares sold and no shares purchased. This recent transaction is part of a series of sales conducted by the insider over the specified period. The insider transaction history for Macy's Inc indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been no insider buys and 12 insider sells during this timeframe. On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Macy's Inc were trading at $20.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.405 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 53.28, which is above both the industry median of 18.39 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. Considering the valuation metrics, Macy's Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, with the stock trading at $20.42 and a GuruFocus Value of $21.13. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. This intrinsic value estimate aims to determine whether the stock is fairly valued, undervalued, or overvalued. For investors monitoring insider activity, the sell-off by Adrian Mitchell may be of interest, although it is essential to consider the broader context of the company's financial performance and market valuation when making investment decisions.

