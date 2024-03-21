Abb Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 21, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Peter Robert Voser - ABB Ltd - Independent Chairman of the Board



[Interpreted]



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our Annual General Meeting in Zurich Oerlikon. I'm pleased to see that you have found the way to the event to Halle 550. Our Annual General Meeting once again takes place at this industrial monument, where BBC, a predecessor of ABB has been manufacturing locomotives, generators for power plants and similarly, a robust product until the 1980s. A bit later in our meeting, we will inform you about the product, building the basis for the success of today's ABB.



May I also extend a welcome to those of you who are following our meeting via the Internet? Likewise, I am pleased to welcome my colleagues from the Board of Directors in particular. So, unfortunately, this will be Jacob's last AGM. Jacob has been a member of ABB's Board of Directors for 25 years. Since 2015, also, its Vice Chairman. And during the last years, an appreciated member of the Governance and Nomination Committee. My thanks go to Jacob for his outstanding contributions over all these years for the benefit of ABB.