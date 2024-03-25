Alpha Pro Tech Ltd (APT, Financial), a company specializing in products designed to protect people, products and environments, including disposable protective apparel and building products, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The company's Chief Financial Officer, Colleen Mcdonald, sold 20,000 shares of the company on March 21, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in an SEC Filing dated March 25, 2024.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sell by the insider does not stand alone, as the transaction history for Alpha Pro Tech Ltd shows a pattern of insider selling activity. There have been no insider buys recorded over the past year, while there have been a total of 4 insider sells in the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Alpha Pro Tech Ltd were trading at $6.16, giving the company a market capitalization of $70.952 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 17.19, which is above both the industry median of 15.28 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $6.16 and a GF Value of $4.44, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Alpha Pro Tech Ltd, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance or valuation.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

Investors and analysts often pay close attention to insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. The recent sell by CFO Colleen Mcdonald at Alpha Pro Tech Ltd is a data point that market participants may consider as they evaluate the company's stock and overall financial health.

