Mar 15, 2024 / 07:15AM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the Swisscom analyst call on the acquisition of Vodafone Italia.



With that, I would like to hand over to Louis Schmid to start the presentation. Louis, the floor is yours.



Louis Schmid - Swisscom AG - Head of IR



Thank you, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And also a warm welcome from our side. My name is Louis Schmid, Head of Investor Relations. And with me are our CEO, Christoph Aeschlimann; and Eugen Stermetz, our Chief Financial Officer.



Let's move to the agenda on Page 2. Christoph starts with Chapter 1 diving into the unique strategic opportunities to acquire Vodafone Italia and create a leading converged challenger in Italy, then (inaudible) current market environment in Italy. And in Chapter 3, explaining the highly compelling strategic rationale of this transaction. Then in Chapter 4, Eugen presents the substantial value creation before Christoph concludes in Chapter 5.



With that, I would like to hand over to Christoph to start the presentation. Christoph?



