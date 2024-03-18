Mar 18, 2024 / 07:45PM GMT

Jason Alan Kupferberg - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research & Senior Analyst



Thank you very much, Sachin, for doing this. I think everybody connecting here for this session, second to last session of the day, day 1 of our 2024 Virtual Electronic Payments Symposium. And super excited to have MasterCard with us. Sachin Mehra, CFO, who many of you know, of course. I'm Jason Kupferberg, the payments processors and IT services analyst here at Bank of America. So we're going to do a classic fireside chat with Sachin and cover as much ground as we can here in the time allotted. But Sachin, I really do appreciate you taking some time with us this afternoon.



Sachin Mehra - Mastercard Incorporated - CFO



Thanks, Jason. Thank you for having me. I'm looking forward to our discussion.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research & Senior AnalystGreat. Great, great. Well, I guess I'll kick off with a little bit of activity in the