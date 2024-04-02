Steven Wilson, Executive Vice President, Chief Purchasing Officer of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO, Financial), has sold 22,152 shares of the company on March 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, Steven Wilson has sold a total of 95,914 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers a range of products, including grocery, dairy, frozen foods, produce, meat and seafood, and natural and organic items, at discounted prices. It provides a unique shopping experience with a constantly changing assortment of products at significantly lower prices compared to traditional grocery retailers.

The insider transaction history for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp indicates a pattern of insider selling, with 38 insider sells recorded over the past year compared to only 1 insider buy.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp were trading at $28.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.748 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 35.06, above the industry median of 16.47 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $28.42 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $35.68 suggests that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

