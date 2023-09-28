Full Year 2023 Avation PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 28, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Avation PLC full-year results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)



The company may not be in a position to answer every question it receives during the meeting itself. However, the company will review all questions submitted today and publish responses where appropriate to do so. Before we begin, I would like to submit the following poll.



And I would now like to hand you over to Duncan Scott, Group General Counsel. Good afternoon to you.



Duncan Scott - Avation PLC - Group General Counsel



Thank you. Today, on September 28, Avation published its unaudited financial results for the year ended June 30, 2023. A copy of our results announcement is available on our website at www.avation.net. This conference call is being webcast and recorded, and the webcast will be available for replay on our website.



Please note that certain statements in this conference call, including answer to your questions and forward-looking statements