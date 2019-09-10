Half Year 2019 Bakkavor Group Plc Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 10, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Simon Paul Burke - Bakkavor Group plc - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone. I have two very brief and very pleasant duties to do this morning. The first is to welcome you all here to talk about our half year results. And the second is to introduce my two glamorous assistants, who are going to take you through the detail: Agust Gudmundsson and Peter Gates, who I'm sure are known to you all.



And without further ado, I will hand you over to Agust.



Agust Gudmundsson - Bakkavor Group plc - Co-Founder, CEO, Member of Management Board & Director



Yes. Good morning, everyone. You will all have seen the results this morning. I think it's fair to say that we are actually quite pleased with the results, even though they are down year-on-year. But they are pretty much in line with what we said and what we expected when we met here in February. It's been a difficult environment, no doubt. But we have some good things coming along. And looking forward, we are quite confident in the outlook and that we will be able to deliver this year in