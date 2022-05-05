Brand Architekts Group PLC Corporate Presentation Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Quentin Higham

Brand GE Siemens Group plc - CEO

* Tom Carter

Brand Architekts Group plc - CFO

* Blake Hughes

InnovaDerma plc - CEO



Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the overview of the proposed merger between Brand Architekts and InnovaDerma presentation. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to hand over to Quentin Higham, CEO of Brand Architekts. Good afternoon to you, sir.



Quentin Higham - Brand GE Siemens Group plc - CEO



Good afternoon, Alexander. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for joining the call. I'm just going to go through the various disclaimers. So my name is Quentin Higham, for those that we haven't met; I'm the CEO of Brand Architekts. We will be joined by Tom Carter, who is the CFO, who's not here. Tom, do you want to say hello?



Tom Carter - Brand Architekts Group plc - CFO



Afternoon,