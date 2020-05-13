Tritax Big Box Reit PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Tritax Big Box REIT plc Annual General Meeting. My name is Bethany, and I'll be coordinating your call today. I will now hand over to your host, Karen Whitworth, the Chair of the meeting. Karen, please go ahead.



Karen Tracy Whitworth - Tritax Big Box REIT plc - Independent Non-Executive Director of Tritax Management LLP



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. It's now just after 10:00, and I'm pleased to welcome you to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of Tritax Big Box REIT plc. May I also welcome all those shareholders who are listening in by telephone.



As there's a quorum present, which comprises myself and Hana Beard, representing the Company Secretary, Tritax Management LLP, we can start the meeting.



You may wish to follow the proceedings by referring to the notice of this meeting. My name is Karen Whitworth, I'm a Non-Executive Director of the company. And in the absence of the Chairman and the other directors due to current stay-at-home measures, I will chair the meeting in accordance with the