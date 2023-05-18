May 18, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Charles Chalkly - Tritax EuroBox plc - IR
Good morning, and welcome to Tritax EuroBox's half year results presentation for the six months ended March 31, 2023. I'm Charles Chalkly, Director of Investor Relations for Tritax EuroBox. Before Phil Redding, our CEO, and Medhi Bourassi, our CFO, talk us through our results, I'll make two quick housekeeping points.
First, today's presentation is being recorded. A replay and transcript will be made available on our website. Second, there will be an opportunity for investors and analysts to put questions to the team at the end of the presentation. To submit a question, please use the text box in the webcast viewer.
Thank you. I'll now hand you over to Phil.
Phil Redding - Tritax EuroBox plc - CEO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our half year results presentation. As I highlighted in our full year results in December, we have a strong, resilient platform and a focus on optimizing operational performance. These two strengths have enabled us to both navigate the more challenging market backdrop and
Half Year 2023 Tritax EuroBox PLC Earnings Call Transcript
May 18, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...