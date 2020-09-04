Sep 04, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Sep 04, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Lawrence Francis Hutchings

Capital & Regional Plc - CEO & Director

* Stuart Andrew Wetherly

Capital & Regional Plc - Group Finance Director, Company Secretary & Executive Director



=====================

Lawrence Francis Hutchings - Capital & Regional Plc - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our half year results. My name is Lawrence Hutchings, I'm the Chief Executive. I'm joined today by Stuart Wetherly, our Finance Director. Firstly, an apology. It would have been great today to be meeting you all in person. Obviously, the current restrictions don't allow that to happen. So we're recording this presentation, but we will be doing live Q&A at the end of the presentation this morning.



Turning to our executive summary. Clearly, we've had a significant impact on our business and on the sector from COVID. So a lot of our time and energy has been placed in navigating our way