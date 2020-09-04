Sep 04, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 04, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Lawrence Francis Hutchings
Capital & Regional Plc - CEO & Director
* Stuart Andrew Wetherly
Capital & Regional Plc - Group Finance Director, Company Secretary & Executive Director
=====================
Lawrence Francis Hutchings - Capital & Regional Plc - CEO & Director
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our half year results. My name is Lawrence Hutchings, I'm the Chief Executive. I'm joined today by Stuart Wetherly, our Finance Director. Firstly, an apology. It would have been great today to be meeting you all in person. Obviously, the current restrictions don't allow that to happen. So we're recording this presentation, but we will be doing live Q&A at the end of the presentation this morning.
Turning to our executive summary. Clearly, we've had a significant impact on our business and on the sector from COVID. So a lot of our time and energy has been placed in navigating our way
Half Year 2020 Capital & Regional PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 04, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...