Full Year 2023 Coats Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Julian Wais - Coats Group PLC - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to the Coats Group plc full year 2023 results presentation. We have here today, Rajiv Sharma, Coats' Chief Executive; and Jackie Callaway, Coats' Chief Financial Officer. They will take you through the 2023 results and strategic progress as well as the outlook for the business.



I will now pass you over to Rajiv, who will start the presentation.



Rajiv Sharma - Coats Group PLC - Group Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Julian. Good morning, everyone, and welcome. Today, I'm going to take you through the highlights for the year and then hand over to Jackie to present our financial performance. After that, I will take you through the divisional performance and a strategic update before closing with a summary and the outlook. Following this, we will move to Q&A before concluding the results presentation.



2023 has been a year of resilient consumer spending and an industrial wide destocking. Overall, we estimate the industrial manufacture 20% less garments and shoes in