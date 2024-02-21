Feb 21, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome to the Full Year 2023 results presentation of EFG International. Today, we have a meeting in person in Zurich and obviously, we have, as usual, our conference call and webcast for the people listening from abroad. I'm very pleased to welcome Giorgio Pradelli, CEO of EFG International and Dimitris Politis, CFO and Deputy CEO of EFG International. As usual, we will have presentations in the beginning and afterwards we have enough time for any questions you might have. As usual, I point out the disclaimer in the presentation as being read.
And with that, I hand over to Giorgio. Thank you very much.
Giorgio Pradelli EFG International AG-CEO
Thank you, [Jens], and good morning. Good morning, everyone. Also from my side, a warm welcome to this full year 2023 results presentation. Obviously, I would like to thank everyone who is in the room in person in Zurich and everyone who is following us from remotely from the webcast.
Now in terms of the presentation, I think is going to follow the
Full Year 2023 EFG International AG Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 21, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...