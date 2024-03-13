Electrolux Professional AB (publ) Investor Day Transcript

Mar 13, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Jacob Broberg Electrolux Professional AB(publ)-Chief Communication&Investor Relations Officer



So welcome, everyone, to Electrolux Professional Group and our Investor Day 2024, a special welcome to all of you here in Stockholm. And also welcome to all of you who watch the this event online. Our online guest, you can participate also by asking questions in the field on the web browser.



Four years ago, almost at this date Electrolux Professional Group was listed on the stock exchange as a separate company. And to say that, least a lot has happened since then we had the pandemic. We have had geopolitical challenges. There has been war. There has been inflation. I mean everything you can imagine has happened around the world, but we have demonstrated resilience. We are still here. We are step-by-step improving our performance as a company.



Our event today will, in particular focus on our recent acquisition to say in Japan. But of course, there are also some other topics that we will cover. So if we take a quick look at the agenda of today, and we