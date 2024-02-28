F&C Investment Trust PLC January 2024 Update Call Transcript





Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



FCIT.L - F&C Investment Trust PLC

F&C Investment Trust PLC January 2024 Update Call

Feb 28, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Paul Niven

Threadneedle Investments - Head of Asset Allocation



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paul Niven, Threadneedle Investments - Head of Asset Allocation [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

My name is Paul Niven. I am Head of multi-asset investment at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. I am also the fund manager of F&C Investment Trust. I have been the fund manager of F&C since July 2014.



F&C is a closed-ended investment trust. It's listed in London Stock Exchange, member of the FTSE 100, and we are focused on growth assets. Our long-term objective is to deliver growth in both capital and income for shareholders. And we should deliver that by investing in a