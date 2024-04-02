Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Delving into the Robust Financial Health and Growth Trajectory of Booking Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $3,663.57, Booking Holdings Inc has witnessed a daily gain of 1.01%, marked against a three-month change of 3.07%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Booking Holdings Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

1772639799488966656.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long-term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a high profitability and growth rank, and a slightly lower financial strength and GF Value rank, GuruFocus assigned Booking Holdings Inc the GF Score of 93 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Booking Holdings Inc's Business

Booking Holdings Inc, with a market cap of $125.19 billion and sales of $21.37 billion, is the world's largest online travel agency by sales. The company's operating margin stands at 27.31%, showcasing its efficiency in managing expenses relative to its revenue. Booking Holdings Inc offers a wide array of services, including hotel and alternative accommodation bookings, airline tickets, rental car services, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and vacation packages. Its portfolio of brands includes well-known names such as Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com. The company has also ventured into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. The majority of Booking Holdings Inc's revenue and profits are derived from transaction fees for online bookings.

1772639821756526592.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

According to the Financial Strength rating, Booking Holdings Inc's robust balance sheet exhibits resilience against financial volatility, reflecting prudent management of capital structure. The Interest Coverage ratio for Booking Holdings Inc stands impressively at 6.51, underscoring its strong capability to cover its interest obligations. This robust financial position resonates with the wisdom of legendary investor Benjamin Graham, who favored companies with an interest coverage ratio of at least 5. With an Altman Z-Score of 6.5, Booking Holdings Inc exhibits a strong defense against financial distress, highlighting its robust financial stability. With a favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.69, Booking Holdings Inc's strategic handling of debt solidifies its financial health.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank shows Booking Holdings Inc's impressive standing among its peers in generating profit. The company's ability to turn revenues into earnings is a testament to its operational efficiency and strategic prowess. The Piotroski F-Score confirms Booking Holdings Inc's solid financial situation based on Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, which measures a company's profitability, funding and operating efficiency. This high score indicates that Booking Holdings Inc is managing its operations effectively and is likely to continue its profitable trajectory.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Ranked highly in Growth, Booking Holdings Inc demonstrates a strong commitment to expanding its business. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate is 52.4%, which outperforms better than 94.06% of 774 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Moreover, Booking Holdings Inc has seen a robust increase in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) over the past few years. Specifically, the three-year growth rate stands at 71.8, and the rate over the past five years is 6.6. This trend accentuates the company's continued capability to drive growth.

1772639846444199936.png

Next Steps

Considering Booking Holdings Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. The company's strategic initiatives, strong market presence, and consistent financial performance make it a compelling choice for investors looking for sustainable growth. As the travel industry continues to rebound and evolve, Booking Holdings Inc is well-equipped to capitalize on emerging opportunities and maintain its market leadership.

GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.