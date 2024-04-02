Shorting Trump Media Stock: A High-Risk, High-Cost Financial Move

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Betting against Donald Trump's social media venture, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., has become one of the market's most challenging and costly short trades, says S3 Partners. The difficulty stems from the high financing costs to borrow shares, exceeding 150% annually, coupled with the stock's meme-like volatility and a dedicated fanbase that could further increase losses for short sellers. Trump Media has emerged as the priciest U.S. stock to short, with short interest surpassing $100 million.

The scarcity of shares available for borrowing and the keen interest in shorting the company, despite its sustained share price gains, make the short trade particularly expensive. Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners highlights that short sellers are enduring costs over 200 times the average U.S. stock borrow rate, and even more compared to shorting a giant like Apple Inc.

Despite these costs, the bet has yet to pay off for short sellers, with a recent surge in the stock's price inflicting approximately $61 million in paper losses in just one day, totaling $158 million in losses this year. This situation underscores the complexities of borrowing SPAC stocks, where long-oriented shareholders like mutual funds and ETF providers, typically the main sources for stock lending, often hold minimal SPAC positions.

As an alternative to direct short selling, investors are turning to put options to profit from potential declines in the stock's price. This was evident on Tuesday when the volume of put and call options for Trump Media surged to more than five times the 20-day average, particularly for $30 and $50 puts expiring at the week's end.

Trump Media's stock experienced a dramatic 59% jump on its Nasdaq debut, driven by a meme stock frenzy that belies the company's struggling fundamentals. Despite a market valuation exceeding $9 billion, Trump Media has faced significant losses, with $49 million lost in nine months and only $3.4 million in revenue. This speculative environment has led most seasoned investors to steer clear, viewing it as a highly volatile meme stock fueled by Trump's ardent supporters.

Trump's ongoing legal and financial challenges add another layer of complexity to the stock's future. He faces multiple criminal cases and civil damage awards, including a significant $454 million verdict in a civil fraud suit, which could impact his financial standing and, by extension, the performance of Trump Media's stock.

The stock's volatility is expected to continue, influenced as much by Trump's legal and political fortunes as by the company's financial health. This has positioned Trump Media as a quintessential meme stock, attracting attention from both retail traders and short sellers alike.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.