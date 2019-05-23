Full Year 2019 Helical PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Gerald A. Kaye - Helical plc - CEO & Director



Good morning. It's great to see you all here today, and welcome to those dialing in remotely. Our presentation is on our website if you would like to look at it whilst we're speaking.



I'm delighted to share our results with you to explain how we have progressed in terms of building on the transformation that we announced last year. We have done this by completing most of our development program, achieving sales above valuation, lettings above ERV and acquiring new assets to drive the business forward.



Please let me start by running through the agenda for today. I will update you on our portfolio and our strategy, after which I will run through the results highlights, our latest acquisition and the future upside. Tim will explain the numbers in detail, and Matthew will provide more information on the individual properties within the portfolio. I will then sum up, after which we would be delighted to answer any questions you may have.



Our portfolio. The disposal of the final 3 noncore assets early in the year was followed by the