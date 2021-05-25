Full Year 2021 Helical PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Gerald A. Kaye - Helical plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and I'm delighted to welcome you to the virtual presentation of Helical's full year results to March 31, 2021.



Let me explain the agenda for today. I will take you through the highlights from the results and then talk about the market, the future of the office and how we will drive value going forward. Tim will run through the numbers, then Matthew will update on the portfolio and expand on our sustainability strategy. I will sum up, after which we will be pleased to answer any questions you may have.



We reported profit of GBP 20.5 million. Our EPRA net tangible asset value has increased 1.7% to 533p, up from 524p 12 months ago. This reflects a valuation increase across the portfolio of GBP 23.9 million, 3.4% on a like-for-like basis. The main drivers of this increase are the developments at Kaleidoscope and 33 Charterhouse Street. We are proposing a total dividend per share of 10.10p, which is a 16% increase from last year and takes us back to the same level as in 2019, reflecting our confidence in our