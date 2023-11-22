Half Year 2024 Helical PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Gerald Kaye - Helical plc - Chief Executive



May I welcome you all to the presentation of Helical's half-year results to September 30, 2023.



So please let me set out the agenda for today. I will provide an overview of our results and explain our future potential against the market backdrop. Tim will present the numbers and Matthew will talk about our existing portfolio and our exciting development program. I will then sum up, after which we would be delighted to answer any questions that any of you may have.



The Central London office market continues to readjust to the much-changed interest rate environment. So we have this ongoing dichotomy with capital values falling while rents are rising for the best-in-class office space.



In this presentation, we will focus on how Helical can navigate this market to make the most of the opportunity which we believe exists, while mindful of the issues we face. Compared to the results of other London-orientated REITs, which have reported over the last 10 days, you will note that we have experienced a larger fall in our valuations, which I