Director Jeffrey Gennette Sells 19,609 Shares of Macy's Inc (M)

Macy's Inc (M, Financial), a prominent retailer offering a wide range of merchandise including apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods, has experienced a notable insider transaction. Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 19,609 shares of the company on March 25, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Jeffrey Gennette’s recent trade is part of a larger pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 173,606 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Macy's Inc over the past year indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying. There have been zero insider buys and 17 insider sells during this period. On the valuation front, shares of Macy's Inc were trading at $20.28 on the day of the insider's recent sale, bringing the company's market cap to approximately $5.262 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 51.85, which is above both the industry median of 18.51 and the historical median for the company. Macy's Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, with the stock trading at $20.28 and the GF Value estimated at $21.13. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activity, the recent sale by Director Jeffrey Gennette may be a point of interest, especially when considered alongside the broader insider selling trend and the company's current valuation metrics.

