Mar 12, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Alvaro Serrano Saenz de Tejada - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Lead Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for making it to the second session. I'm delighted to introduce what most of you already know him, Charlie Nunn, CEO of Lloyds Banking Group. Before we start, shall we do the usual polling questions to get warmed up. We're going to leave motor finance out as an option. So what do you see is most important to drive Lloyds' share price performance -- outperformance going forward? Number one, structural hedge and balance sheet structure delivering a resilient NIM medium-term; two, strategic initiatives, delivering additional revenue growth; #3, cost discipline despite the inflationary environment; #4, capital generation to reach 200 basis points; #5, a confirmation CET1 can be paid down to 13%.



Alvaro Serrano Saenz de Tejada - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Lead Analyst



So resilient NIM medium-term wins by quite a bit. I'm sure we will touch on it. Thanks again, Charlie, for coming. I think it's your third year with us, I think so. Why don't we