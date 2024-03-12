Mar 12, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Alvaro Serrano Saenz de Tejada - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Lead Analyst
Thanks, everyone, for making it to the second session. I'm delighted to introduce what most of you already know him, Charlie Nunn, CEO of Lloyds Banking Group. Before we start, shall we do the usual polling questions to get warmed up. We're going to leave motor finance out as an option. So what do you see is most important to drive Lloyds' share price performance -- outperformance going forward? Number one, structural hedge and balance sheet structure delivering a resilient NIM medium-term; two, strategic initiatives, delivering additional revenue growth; #3, cost discipline despite the inflationary environment; #4, capital generation to reach 200 basis points; #5, a confirmation CET1 can be paid down to 13%.
(Voting)
Alvaro Serrano Saenz de Tejada - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Lead Analyst
So resilient NIM medium-term wins by quite a bit. I'm sure we will touch on it. Thanks again, Charlie, for coming. I think it's your third year with us, I think so. Why don't we
Lloyds Banking Group PLC at Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference Transcript
Mar 12, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...