Mar 13, 2024 / 02:15PM GMT
Seth Michael Seifman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst
Good morning, everyone. Welcome back to the aerospace defense track at the 2024 JPMorgan Industrials Conference. I'm Seth Seifman, the U.S. aerospace defense equity analyst.
We are very grateful now and been very happy to have Lockheed Martin with us now. We have Jay Malave, CFO; we have Chris Fritz from Investor Relations. And we're going to do a little Q&A here, a little fireside chat. I'll ask some questions and we'll open it up to the audience as well. I think maybe Jay is going to start us off with a little statement here.
Jay Malave - Lockheed Martin Corporation - CFO
Yes, safe harbor statement here. The statements made today that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of federal securities law. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see Lockheed Martin's SEC filings, including our 2023 Form 10-K for a
Lockheed Martin Corp at JPMorgan Industrials Conference Transcript
Mar 13, 2024 / 02:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...