Mar 13, 2024 / 02:15PM GMT

Seth Michael Seifman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Welcome back to the aerospace defense track at the 2024 JPMorgan Industrials Conference. I'm Seth Seifman, the U.S. aerospace defense equity analyst.



We are very grateful now and been very happy to have Lockheed Martin with us now. We have Jay Malave, CFO; we have Chris Fritz from Investor Relations. And we're going to do a little Q&A here, a little fireside chat. I'll ask some questions and we'll open it up to the audience as well. I think maybe Jay is going to start us off with a little statement here.



Jay Malave - Lockheed Martin Corporation - CFO



Yes, safe harbor statement here. The statements made today that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of federal securities law. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see Lockheed Martin's SEC filings, including our 2023 Form 10-K for a